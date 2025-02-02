Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.11.

AIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$59.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.44. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$44.37 and a 52 week high of C$61.09.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other news, Director William Brennan purchased 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.35 per share, with a total value of C$878,602.00. Insiders acquired 48,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

