Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.
Altus Power stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 592,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,173. The company has a market cap of $645.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.28.
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
