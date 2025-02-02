Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Update

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altus Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,682,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 807,071 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 4.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 312,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth about $425,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 592,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,173. The company has a market cap of $645.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

