AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,383 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.05.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

