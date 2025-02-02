Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,000 shares of company stock worth $44,177,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

