ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,577.0 days.
Shares of AUKUF stock remained flat at $7.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.30.
