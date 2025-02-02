Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT at $1,295.94

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,301.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,294.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,311.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,233.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,177.41.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

