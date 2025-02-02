Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $59.44

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,912.60. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

