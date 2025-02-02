AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of AU stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,968,000 after buying an additional 2,957,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $45,043,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after buying an additional 962,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 159.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,251,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after buying an additional 768,363 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

