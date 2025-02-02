Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.43.

AIT stock opened at $260.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $176.32 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.99%.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. This trade represents a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,139,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,233,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 456.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 130,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,590,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at $13,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

