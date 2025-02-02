Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Update

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,577. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 90.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 36,138 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,019,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

