Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

APTO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

