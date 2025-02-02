Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

