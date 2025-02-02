Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ares Management by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $198.19 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $20,599,471.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,916,778.46. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $292,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,214 shares in the company, valued at $44,312,450. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock worth $99,996,647 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

