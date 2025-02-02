Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,966,653.09. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,233 shares of company stock valued at $7,926,728. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Asana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Asana
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 4,659,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,435. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.