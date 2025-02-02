Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASGOF remained flat at C$0.63 during trading on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.
Asante Gold Company Profile
