Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASGOF remained flat at C$0.63 during trading on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

