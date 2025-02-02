ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML opened at $739.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $719.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $775.53. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.6414 per share. This represents a $6.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

