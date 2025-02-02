Asset Planning Corporation Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Asset Planning Corporation reduced its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,623 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 3.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,297 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,075,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

