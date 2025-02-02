Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ASBFY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. 7,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.9028 per share. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

