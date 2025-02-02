Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,549,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 3,114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,491.0 days.

MAQAF remained flat at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

