Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,549,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 3,114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,491.0 days.
Atlas Arteria Price Performance
MAQAF remained flat at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Arteria
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.