Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $4.76 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

