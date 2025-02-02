Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.28. 269,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 324,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.55.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.35. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

