Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $9.55 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.