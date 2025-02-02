Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $9.55 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

