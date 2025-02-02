Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 302.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 89,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 149,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,500,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.53.

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

EQIX stock opened at $913.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $943.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $886.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,823 shares of company stock worth $16,474,442. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.