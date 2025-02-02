Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 48 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.89.

ITW stock opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

