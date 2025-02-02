Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,505 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,924,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 938,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after purchasing an additional 457,896 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 340,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,620,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.93 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

