Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.