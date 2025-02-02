Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Eaton by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $326.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.08. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $245.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,981 shares of company stock valued at $26,318,917. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

