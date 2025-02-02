Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Autoliv Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

