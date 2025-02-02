Automotive Stocks To Research – February 01st

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the manufacture, distribution, or sale of vehicles and related products, such as car manufacturers, parts suppliers, and dealerships. Investors can buy and sell shares in these companies to potentially profit from the performance of the automotive industry as a whole. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 387,846,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,365,728. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $404.60. 83,239,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,449,784. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 198.33, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $209.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,742,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,822,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.80. 5,776,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.37.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. 20,484,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383,638. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.18.

