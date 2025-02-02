Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,259 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $109,462,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 968,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 756,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 528,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after buying an additional 425,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

