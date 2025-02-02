Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 1,251 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $594.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.14.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

