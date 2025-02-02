Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Invests $262,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

