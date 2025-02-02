Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Invests $843,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 820,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,211,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $34,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,515.23. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $62.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.72.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

