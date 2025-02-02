Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

