Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $598.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,178.88. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $15,859,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

