Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Lwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $159.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

