Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,227 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVE opened at $196.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $173.01 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

