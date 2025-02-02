Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Takes $451,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Tapestry Stock Down 3.8 %

Tapestry stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.93. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

