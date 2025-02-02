Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $329.57 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $242.54 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.64.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

