Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 297.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 127.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,865. The firm has a market cap of $888.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

