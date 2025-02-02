AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $346,080.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,793,921.76. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,215 shares of company stock valued at $831,581. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AVPT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

