Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 230.6% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aviva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Aviva has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVVIY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.