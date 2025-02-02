Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Down 13.1% in January

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.04. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

