Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,973.5 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

