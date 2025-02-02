Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,973.5 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Azimut has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.
Azimut Company Profile
