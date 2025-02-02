Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.9 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS BADFF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. 4,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
