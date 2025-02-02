Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.9 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BADFF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.20. 4,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

