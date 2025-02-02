Banana Gun (BANANA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.30 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $116.41 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for $33.76 or 0.00034023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98,929.93 or 0.99691574 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98,721.72 or 0.99481762 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,447,802 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,619.62463985 with 3,447,801.78788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 35.16040189 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $20,800,380.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

