Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

