Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 14.46%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

