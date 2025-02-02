Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 22.3% in January

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BSVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of BSVN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 44.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

