Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 84,935 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

